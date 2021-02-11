Ottawa providing $1 million for undersea ocean tech platform in Halifax area

Ottawa is providing $1-million in funding through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to support an undersea testing platform, shown in a handout rendering, at a Halifax-area ocean research facility. The multi-user marine testing platform dubbed "Stella Maris" is to be installed over the next three months at the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) in Dartmouth. THE CANADIAN PRSS/HO-Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency MANDATORY CREDIT