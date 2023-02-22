Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting to release final report on March 30

Commissioner Michael MacDonald, chair, delivers remarks at the end of the public hearings of the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Truro, N.S. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.The public inquiry that investigated the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia confirmed today it will release its final report on March 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan