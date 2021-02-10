Recently discovered sketch of a young Stompin' Tom Connors generates artistic buzz

A mural called "Humanistic Education" by artist Fred Ross showing three shirtless models on the left, which were based on sketch of a young Tom Connors , is shown at Harbour View High School in Saint John, N.B., in this undated handout photo. Decked out in his trademark Stetson and plywood-pounding cowboy boots, it's hard to imagine country-folk legend Stompin' Tom Connors as a male model. And yet, a recently acquired artist's drawing from the 1950s - obtained by the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton - offers a revealing glimpse of Canada's best loved troubadour as a lanky, squared-jawed teen wearing nothing but tight athletic shorts and high-topped sneakers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Beaverbrook Art Gallery