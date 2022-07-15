Wife of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry

Lisa Banfield, second from left, spouse of Gabriel Wortman, is escorted by friends along with lawyer James Lockyer, right, as they leave Nova Scotia provincial court in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The lawyer for the wife of the man responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan