Government's half-price meal promotion a big success for restaurants in P.E.I.

Andrew Weeks, general manager of Piatto Pizzeria in Charlottetown, serves some customers on Tuesday March 30, 2021. From left are Donna White, Darlene MacDonald and Marel McKay. The P.E.I. government is spending another $375,000 on a campaign to assist restaurants hit by the pandemic. The first $500,000 in funding was nearly used up in just seven days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis

CHARLOTTETOWN - A program by Prince Edward Island to get people back into restaurants during the pandemic has proven such a success the government is expanding it by $375,000.

The province initially injected $500,000 for the Dine In and Save program, which covers half the tab of restaurant bills — up to $15 per person.

Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay says the program was so popular the government added another $375,000 to its initial $500,000 investment.

Andrew Weeks, the manager of Piatto Pizzeria in Charlottetown, says the increase in business has meant he's been able to use extra staff.

James Davis of Gentleman Jim's restaurant in Summerside says business some days has risen by as much as 250 per cent.

The promotion ends Wednesday.

