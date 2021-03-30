Government's half-price meal promotion a big success for restaurants in P.E.I.

Andrew Weeks, general manager of Piatto Pizzeria in Charlottetown, serves some customers on Tuesday March 30, 2021. From left are Donna White, Darlene MacDonald and Marel McKay. The P.E.I. government is spending another $375,000 on a campaign to assist restaurants hit by the pandemic. The first $500,000 in funding was nearly used up in just seven days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis