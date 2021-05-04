Second team of Newfoundland and Labrador health-care workers en route to Ontario

Registered nurse Michelle Murphy (left to right), Dr. Arthur Rideout, Dr. Conleth O'Maonaigh, registered nurse Amber Hodder, and Dr. Amanda Compton gather for a photo before the medical professionals left St. John's, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, en route to Brampton Ont. to assist with caring for COVID-19 patients. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly