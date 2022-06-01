N.S. mass shooting probe hears of higher police education standards in other systems

Commissioners Leanne Fitch, Michael MacDonald, chair, and Kim Stanton, left to right, participate in a roundtable discussion on critical incident preparedness at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting heard today how Finnish police education far exceeds RCMP levels, as some experts say the Canadian police training is in urgent need of reform.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan