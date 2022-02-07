New Brunswick maple syrup producers seek more Crown land to expand production

FREDERICTON - Maple syrup producers in New Brunswick are pushing the provincial government to respond to their request for more Crown land on which to expand production.
Louise Poitras, executive director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, says producers have been waiting two years for the government to respond to a request for an additional 12,000 hectares of Crown forest.
She says the extra land is needed to help meet a growing global demand for maple syrup.
New Brunswick is the world's third-largest maple syrup producer, behind Quebec and Vermont.
Poitras says forestry companies are clear-cutting near existing sugaries as the industry waits for a response.
The Department of Natural Resources said in a recent statement it is pleased the maple syrup industry is growing, but it said the request for more land is still being evaluated against other land uses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.