The rise of electric vehicles quietly powers firms, research in Atlantic Canada

Pat Ryan, president of Neocon International, stands above the factory floor in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Ryan is taking advantage of the rise of the production of electric vehicles is building a 5,500-square metre addition to his plastic parts factory, and hiring 138 new workers, in part to keep up with electric vehicle orders that include the plastic flooring of the new Rivian delivery van. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan