Tony Award-winning musical 'Come From Away' to end five-year Broadway run on Oct. 2

Irene Sankoff, left, and her husband David Hein, who wrote the book, music and lyrics of Mirvish's "Come From Away" hold a meet-and-greet as they prepare to open the musical in early 2018, in Toronto on November 30, 2017. A Tony Award-winning Canadian musical that introduced the world to the small Newfoundland town of Gander is ending more than five years on Broadway in October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette