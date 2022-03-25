N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he attempts to ferry refugees to safety

Lex Brukovskiy is pictured as he takes refuge in a bomb shelter in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, in an undated handout photo. Brukovskiy, a Canadian lobster fisherman, who is attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety, says Russian shelling of roads around the city of Chernihiv has kept him trapped for three days as food and water is gradually diminishing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lex Brukovskiy, *MANDATORY CREDIT*