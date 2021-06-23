Desmond inquiry: Veterans Affairs manager says family violence training was needed

The home of Lionel and Shanna Desmond in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., is shown in this undated police handout aerial photo. The inquiry investigating why a former soldier in Nova Scotia killed his family and himself in 2017 is hearing from his case manager at Veterans Affairs, who testified today that she could have benefited from training in identifying family violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry