Nova Scotia mass shooting gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark

A fire-destroyed property registered to Gabriel Wortman at 200 Portapique Beach Road is seen in Portapique, N.S. on Friday, May 8, 2020. After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said he harboured dark thoughts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan