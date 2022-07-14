Cross-examination of N.S. killer's spouse could promote conspiracy theories: lawyer

James Lockyer, Lisa Banfield's lawyer, attends a session at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Banfield was the common-law wife of Gabriel Wortman, who, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan