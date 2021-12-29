Desmond inquiry: Nova Scotia inquest into shooting tragedy facing complex challenges

Lionel Desmond (front row, far right) was part of the 2nd battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment, based at CFB Gagetown and shown in this 2007 handout photo taken in Panjwai district, in between patrol base Wilson and Masum Ghar in Afghanistan. Almost five years after Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond killed three family members and himself, an inquiry is expected to draw to a close next month in Nova Scotia with questions still lingering about what it can accomplish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Trev Bungay MANDATORY CREDIT