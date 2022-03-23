Alleged head of extremist group one of two charged after anti-mask protests in N.S.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, announces two more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia at a briefing in Halifax on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Halifax Regional Police issued a statement late Tuesday confirming the arrests of a man and a woman in Dartmouth following a criminal investigation. The arrests follow reports Sunday that a small group of people staged an anti-mask protest outside the home of Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan