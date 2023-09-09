Canadian forecasters watching point where hurricane Lee turns and journeys northwards

Canadians are likely to learn more about the track of hurricane Lee later this week, after it becomes clear where the storm will turn the corner to begin its journey northwards. This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee, right, in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 4:50 p.m. EDT. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, NOAA, *MANDATORY CREDIT*