N.L. in financial crisis of its own making, time to rein in public spending: report

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - An economic report that takes aim at the cost of Newfoundland and Labrador's public sector says the government is at risk of not being able to pay its employees.
The long-awaited report from the Premier’s Economic Recovery Team makes sweeping recommendations for the province to correct course as it staggers toward bankruptcy.
The report, called the Big Reset, calls for the government to dismantle Nalcor Energy, the provincial energy corporation, and create a fund fed by offshore oil revenues to use for debt payments and to finance a transition to a green economy.
Moya Greene, a St. John’s-born businesswoman who ran Britain’s mail service and chairs the economic recovery team, delivered the report today from her home in the United Kingdom.
She says the government must re-evaluate its contracts with public sector unions and enforce department budgets, citing an $8-billion “unfunded liability” in upcoming pension and other payments.
The report says Newfoundland and Labrador has the highest per capita revenues, expenses, deficit and net debt of any province in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.