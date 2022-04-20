RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry

RCMP Constables Adam Merchant, Aaron Patton and Stuart Beselt, left to right, are questioned by commission counsel Roger Burrill at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Monday, March 28, 2022. Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why — in an era when teens use apps to track each other — the RCMP lacked technology to follow officers on foot during the rampage.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan