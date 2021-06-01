Search for unmarked graves to resume at former residential school in Nova Scotia

Mi'kmaq activist Dorene Bernard stands on the shores of the Shubenacadie River, a 72-kilometre tidal river that cuts through the middle of Nova Scotia and flows into the Bay of Fundy, in Fort Ellis, N.S. on July 31, 2018. Bernard, a survivor of the largest residential school in the Maritimes, says the search will continue for unmarked graves at the site of the former Shubenacadie Indian Residential school north of Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan