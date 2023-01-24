Former home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor granted heritage status

Peggy Cameron, from the non-profit Friends of Halifax Common, stands in front of a stately home for which the group is seeking heritage designation to save it from demolition, in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The home was owned by Dr. Clement Ligoure, the first Black doctor in Nova Scotia, where Dr. Ligoure operated his clinic in the early 1900s—treating hundreds of people injured by the Halifax Explosion on Dec. 6, 1917. Halifax regional council voted today to register the home as a heritage property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese