Fiona: One week after N.S. premier asked for more troops, fewer boots on ground

Cpl. Brandon McRae of the Cape Breton Highlanders removes brush under the direction of Nova Scotia Power officials in Glace Bay, N.S., on Sept. 26, 2022. A federal spokesman has confirmed that a week after Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston asked Ottawa to send more soldiers to help clean up the huge mess caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, there are actually fewer troops on the ground than there were earlier this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant