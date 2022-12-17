In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room

Irene MacNeill, 88, of Barnesville, N.B., lays in bed as nurses move the bed to access an electrical outlet after she was placed in a supply room at an over capacity Saint John Regional Hospital, in Saint John, N.B., in a Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, handout photo. MacNeill, who broke her arm in a fall and bruised her hip, went to hospital but hasn't been able to access a nursing home during her recovery. Nurses set up an improvised bed sheet for her privacy and her daughter provided her with dark glasses to cope with the overhead lights that couldn't be turned off. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Karen Totten, *MANDATORY CREDIT*