Expenses of N.S. kids hospital ex-CEO vanished from public record, court told

Tracy Kitch, left, the former chief executive of the IWK Health Centre, a children's hospital, walks outside provincial court with lawyer Jacqueline King during a break in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The director of finance at a Halifax children's hospital said today during a fraud trial she was surprised to see that a major part of the CEO's expenses she had prepared for public viewing had been dropped. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan