HALIFAX - Here is the complete list of winners from the 2021 East Coast Music Awards, announced Sunday evening:
- African Canadian Artist of the Year: Zamani
- Album of the Year: Neon Dreams – “The Happiness Of Tomorrow” (Producers: Corey LeRue, PJ Bianco, Nathaniel Motte, Scott Effman, Adrian Morris)
- Children’s Entertainer of the Year: The Swinging Belles – “The Superstar Sibling Detective Agency”
- Classical Composition of the Year: Peter-Anthony Togni – “Sea Dreams”
- Classical Recording of the Year: Steve Cowan and Adam Cicchillitti – “Focus”
- Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year: Rose Cousins – “Bravado”
- Country Recording of the Year: The Heavy Horses – “With Darkness In My Eyes”
- Dance Recording of the Year: BRDGS & FWLR – “Suspicious”
- Electronic Recording of the Year: Rich Aucoin – “United States”
- Francophone Recording of the Year: Les Hay Babies – “Boite aux lettres”
- Folk Recording of the Year: David Myles – “Leave Tonight”
- Group Recording of the Year: Les Hay Babies – “Boite aux lettres”
- Indigenous Artist of the Year: Silver Wolf Band
- Inspirational Recording of the Year: Jordan Musycsyn – “Around The Fire”
- Instrumental Recording of the Year: Maxim Cormier – “Maxim and Gervais Cormier: Live at the Fortress of Louisbourg”
- Jazz Recording of the Year: Joel Miller – “Unstoppable”
- Loud Recording of the Year: Diner Drugs – “As Is”
- Pop Recording of the Year: Sorrey – “In Full Bloom”
- R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Keonté Beals – “KING”
- Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year: Classified – “Time EP”
- Rising Star Recording of the Year: Mike McKenna Jr. – “At the Edge of the World”
- Rock Recording of the Year: Beauts – “Dalliance”
- Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year: Maxim Cormier – “Maxim and Gervais Cormier: Live at the Fortress of Louisbourg”
- Solo Recording of the Year: Rose Cousins – “Bravado”
- Song of the Year: Rich Aucoin – “Walls” (Producers: Rich Aucoin, Joel Waddell, Kevin Maher)
- Songwriter of the Year: Catherine MacLellan
- Artist Innovator of the Year (In light of COVID-19): The East Pointers – “#Annedemic”
- Company of the Year: Sound of Pop
- Event of the Year: Levee on the Lake
- Industry Innovator of the Year (In light of COVID-19): The Cap
- Live or Virtual Sound Engineer of the Year: Peter Green
- Management/Manager of the Year: Sonic Entertainment Group
- Media Outlet of the Year: The East
- Media Person of the Year: Alex Cook
- Producer of the Year: Classified
- Studio Engineer of the Year: Jamie Foulds
- Studio of the Year: The Sonic Temple
- Video Director of the Year: Mike Boyd - "Good News" feat. Breagh Isabel - Classified
- Visual Artist of the Year: Ashley Anne Clark
- Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year: Beolach
- Fans' Choice Video of the Year: Kellie Loder - "Molded Like A Monster" (Director: Ashlea Wessell)
- Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction: Rita MacNeil
- Bucky Adams Memorial Award: The Gospel Heirs
- Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award: Joella Foulds
- Industry Builder Award: Jamie Steel
- Musician’s Achievement Award: Keith Mullins
- Stompin’ Tom Awards: Wendy Bergfeldt (CB), Peter Rowan (NB), Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers (NL), Dave Gunning (NS), and Tara MacLean (PE)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2021.