New trial ordered for N.S. booking officers convicted in jail cell death case

Corey Rogers, 41, lies in a police lockup cell at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016, where he later died, in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. Defence lawyers argued Thursday that a judge erred in his instruction to a jury before it convicted two special constables in the suffocation death of an inmate at Halifax's police lockup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts *MANDATORY CREDIT*