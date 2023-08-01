Harold Brine was the last of 19 miners rescued after 1958 Nova Scotia mine disaster

Former Springhill miner Harold Brine poses in his home near Fredericton in an October 2018 handout photo. He was the last survivor among two groups of men who made headlines around the world in 1958 when they were miraculously rescued several days after the three lowest levels of the mine clamped shut, killing 75 of the 174 miners working that night. The photo Brine is holding was taken in the hospital in Springhill, N.S., after his rescue and he carried it in his wallet ever since then. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Wally Hayes, *MANDATORY CREDIT*