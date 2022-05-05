RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions

RCMP Const. Terry Brown, left, and Const. Dave Melanson field questions at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Two RCMP officers who mistakenly fired at a man standing outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for rampaging gunman say they still believe they reacted properly and in accordance with their training.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan