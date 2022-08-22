N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news

Lee Bergerman, former assistant commissioner and recently retired commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, testifies at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan