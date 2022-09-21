Mass shooting victim's family calls for end to sales of decommissioned RCMP vehicles

Lawyer Jane Lenehan, representing family members of victim Gina Goulet, addresses the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan