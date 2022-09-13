Indigenous residents question RCMP failure to issue warnings about N.S. mass shooter

Clifford Paul, a senior official with Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources, appears by video as he participates in a consultative conference as representatives from Indigenous communities provide their input at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. An inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard today from Indigenous residents who complained about the RCMP's failure to issue timely warnings as the killer moved through two First Nations during his 13-hour rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan