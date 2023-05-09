A year later, Ukrainian hopes to stay in rural Newfoundland but work is hard to find

Stanislav Vasylchuk is seen in Baie Verte, N.L., in a Sunday, May 7, 2023, handout photo. Vasylchuk arrived in Newfoundland one year ago aboard a plane from Warsaw, Poland, chartered by the provincial government. He now lives in Baie Verte. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Stanislav Vasylchuk, *MANDATORY CREDIT*