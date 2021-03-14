Couple hopes for open borders to make transatlantic balloon flight from New Brunswick

Mike Scholes and Deborah Day are seen in this undated handout photo. A British couple is hoping 2021 is their year for a record-setting transatlantic balloon flight after the COVID-19 pandemic deflated their plans last year. Deborah Day and Mike Scholes of Sussex, U.K., are hoping international borders will open by summer to allow them to attempt their crossing from Sussex, N.B., to Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO *MANDATORY CREDIT*