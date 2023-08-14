Equinor hires drill rig to keep looking for oil off Newfoundland's east coast

Equinor has hired a drilling rig to look for more oil off the coast of Newfoundland. The Norwegian energy giant says the Hercules semi-submersible will begin exploring next year in the Flemish Pass Basin, which is about 500 kilometres east of St. John's. Illustration shows the planned Bay du Nord Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Equinor **MANDATORY CREDIT**