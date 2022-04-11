Mistaken for mass killer, man recalls shot ‘like a sonic boom’ as RCMP fired at him

Two RCMP officers observe a moment of silence to honour slain Const. Heidi Stevenson and the other 21 victims of the mass killings at a checkpoint on Portapique Road in Portapique, N.S. on Friday, April 24, 2020. David Westlake is an unbelievably lucky man who still wonders what saved him when two Mounties mistook him for a killer and opened fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan