'Insult' to francophones: N.B. groups demand Austin resign from language committee

Kris Austin, MLA and leader of the People's Alliance of New Brunswick, reacts to the budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves in the Legislature, in Fredericton, N.B., on March 10, 2020. Eighteen francophone groups in New Brunswick are calling for Kris Austin to resign from a legislature committee that is reviewing the province's Official Languages Act. The organization that represents the province's Acadians -- Societe de l'Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick -- led a news conference to decry Premier Blaine Higgs's nomination to the committee of Austin, minister of public safety and solicitor general. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray