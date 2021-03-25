'Queen of the North Atlantic:' Nova Scotia schooner Bluenose launched 100 years ago

The Bluenose is shown in this 1921 archival photo. It is Canada's most famous ship, a national icon that calls to mind the romance of the age of sail and the tenacity of those who make their living on the North Atlantic. Known for its graceful lines and its crews' uncanny ability for winning races, the Grand Banks fishing schooner Bluenose was launched in Lunenburg, N.S., 100 years ago this Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/National Archives of Canada, W.R. MacAskill