N.L. sending health-care help to Ontario, rest of Atlantic Canada mulling it over

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is shown in St. John's on Monday April 19, 2021. Furey says his wife, Dr. Allison Furey, has volunteered to head to Ontario and help the province battle its soaring COVID-19 case numbers. He says he expects she'll be joined by other health-care workers from Newfoundland and Labrador, and that officials have been working with Ontario to see how the province could help out. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie