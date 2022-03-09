Spouse of N.S. mass shooter to face restorative justice on ammunition charge

Lisa Banfield, spouse of Gabriel Wortman, puts on a mask at Nova Scotia provincial court in Dartmouth on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Banfield's lawyer withdrew her not guilty plea to charges related to illegally transferring ammunition to Wortman, responsible for the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020. The case will be referred to restorative justice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan