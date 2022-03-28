Mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia to hear testimony today from three RCMP officers

Michael MacDonald, chair, flanked by fellow commissioners Leanne Fitch, left, and Kim Stanton, releases their decision regarding which additional witnesses will be called to testify at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry, in Halifax on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The public inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives resumes today with testimony expected from the first three RCMP officers to arrive at the chaotic scene in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan