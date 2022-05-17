N.B. police officer who fatally shot woman during wellness check testifies at inquest

Martha Martin (in white shirt) arrives with family members for the coroner’s inquest into the fatal shooting death of her daughter Chantel Moore, in Fredericton, Monday May 16, 2022. Moore, 26, was shot by Edmundston, N.B. police while conducting a wellness check on June 4, 2020. The police officer who fatally shot the 26-year-old Indigenous woman two years ago says he doesn't know why the events escalated so quickly.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett