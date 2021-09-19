Debris located 'likely' from fishing boat with two crew missing off Labrador

A CH-146 Griffon from 5 Wing Goose Bay is shown over the search area off Mary's Harbour, N.L., in this Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 handout photo. A search is underway for an overdue fishing vessel with two men on board that departed a small coastal community in Labrador on Friday morning. The nine-metre boat with two outboard motors departed the community of Mary's Harbour at approximately 6 a.m., equipped with a VHF radio. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Department of National Defence