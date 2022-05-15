Lawyers frustrated with mass shooting inquiry in Nova Scotia as deadlines loom

Lawyer Josh Bryson, right, representing the family of Joy and Peter Bond, questions Michael Hallowes, a specialist in digital platforms for public safety and national security, as he provides information related to public alert systems at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan