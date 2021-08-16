Artist faces off against homophobia with fantasy Queer Newfoundland Hockey League

A crocheted jersey is shown in this undated handout photo. Newfoundland artist Lucas Morneau spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic crocheting and rug-hooking jerseys for the 14 teams -- like the St. John's Sissies and the Dildo Dykes -- in his make-believe Queer Newfoundland Hockey League. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lucas Morneau