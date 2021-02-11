N.L. elections officer delays voting in areas hit by COVID-19 outbreak

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, left to right, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin pose for a photo following their televised debate from the floor of the House of Assembly in St. John's N.L. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Whether Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will head to the polls on Saturday during the scheduled provincial election has become uncertain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly