RCMP claims that emergency alerts cause public panic are unfounded: N.S. inquiry

Michael Hallowes looks on as Jennifer Jesty, Cheryl McNeil and Paul Mason, commissioners Leanne Fitch, Michael MacDonald, chair, and Kim Stanton, left to right, along with moderator Krista Smith, right, and Tim Trytten participate in a roundtable related to public alert systems at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan