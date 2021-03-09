Halifax building named after the construction crane that fell on it during storm

A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax on September 8, 2019. An apartment building in downtown Halifax that was being built when a construction crane fell on it has been renamed after the disaster that made it famous during post-tropical storm Dorian. Seymour Trihopoylos, one of the owners of the building that was to be called "The Olympus," said today the building will instead be called "The Crane on South Park," in recognition of the collapse on Sept. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan