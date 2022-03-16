N.S. fisherman returns to Ukraine to provide aid and transportation to refugees

Lex Brukovskiy, a Nova Scotia lobster fisherman from Meteghan, N.S., who spent his childhood in Ukraine, has returned to the war-ravaged nation with funds to assist refugees and children. The fisherman said in an interview from Lviv that despite air raid sirens breaking up his sleep, he’s relieved to be in Ukraine assisting, as he’d felt in Canada he wasn’t able to ensure funds could reach those most in need. Brukovskiy is shown loading traps in preparation for Lobster Fishing Area 34 opening day in Meteghan, N.S. on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO