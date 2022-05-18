RCMP incident commander says radio service a challenge during N.S. mass shooting

Jeff West, a retired RCMP staff sergeant who was a critical incident commander, provides testimony dealing with command post, operational communications centre and command decisions at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan