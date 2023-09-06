After fleeing alone to Newfoundland, Ukrainian boy begins Grade 11 in 'second home'

In May 2022, Serhii Semenets fled his home country of Ukraine to move in with Kelly Power, whom he'd never met. Semenets and Power, left, pose for a photo in St. John's, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Semenets is now starting Grade 11 in St. John's, a city he calls his "second home." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie